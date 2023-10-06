Play Button
October warm spell could see heat records broken

A lone stag in the Phoenix park on an autumn morning in Dublin. Picture date: Friday November 19, 2021.
The record for the warmest day in October may be broken this weekend.

A warm spell will see highs of up to 23 or 24 degrees on Saturday and Sunday – 10 degrees above the usual autumn temperatures.

The warmest-ever October day was recorded 115 years ago in Clongowes Wood, Co Kildare when temperatures reached 25 degrees.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be warm but slightly overcast across the country.

Sunday is also forecast to be warm and generally dry with a good deal of cloud, though hazy sunshine will develop at times.

Last month was provisionally the third-warmest September on record in Ireland.

Some 24 weather stations reported their highest temperature of the year while 14 stations broke their September maximum temperature record.

Oak Park in Co. Carlow recorded Ireland's highest temperature of 28.8 degrees in June.

Keith Lambkin, head of climate services at Met Éireann, said what we are currently seeing in the global climate system was "unprecedented".

"Ireland, while a small land mass relative to the global, is also experiencing remarkable conditions as evident by Ireland’s weather this summer. June was Ireland’s warmest June on record followed immediately by July, which was Ireland’s wettest July on record. Global climate change affects everyone."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

