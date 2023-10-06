October warm spell could see heat records broken

The record for the warmest day in October may be broken this weekend.

A warm spell will see highs of up to 23 or 24 degrees on Saturday and Sunday – 10 degrees above the usual autumn temperatures.

The warmest-ever October day was recorded 115 years ago in Clongowes Wood, Co Kildare when temperatures reached 25 degrees.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be warm but slightly overcast across the country.

Sunday is also forecast to be warm and generally dry with a good deal of cloud, though hazy sunshine will develop at times.

September 2023 Globally:

👉Warmest September on record, average surface air temperature of 16.38°C, 0.93°C above the 1991-2020 average

👉0.5°C above the previous warmest September in 2020

👉2023 on track to be the warmest year on record globally

🧵 pic.twitter.com/7MhdBqzZcw — Climate Services @ Met Éireann (@METclimate) October 5, 2023

Last month was provisionally the third-warmest September on record in Ireland.

Some 24 weather stations reported their highest temperature of the year while 14 stations broke their September maximum temperature record.

Oak Park in Co. Carlow recorded Ireland's highest temperature of 28.8 degrees in June.

Keith Lambkin, head of climate services at Met Éireann, said what we are currently seeing in the global climate system was "unprecedented".

"Ireland, while a small land mass relative to the global, is also experiencing remarkable conditions as evident by Ireland’s weather this summer. June was Ireland’s warmest June on record followed immediately by July, which was Ireland’s wettest July on record. Global climate change affects everyone."

