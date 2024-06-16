Play Button
Officials shut down abattoir at centre of horse abuse claims

The horse abattoir at the centre of an investigation into allegations of animal welfare abuse has been shut down.

The Department of Agriculture is currently carrying out an inquiry into activities involving the supply of horses for slaughter following an exposé by RTÉ Investigates.

The plant operated by Shannonside Foods in Straffan, Co Kildare, is now fully suspended, the Department confirmed on Sunday.

The abattoir was the focus of several protests on Saturday by members of the charity My Lovely Horse Rescue after RTÉ captured footage of horses allegedly being beaten and mistreated.

The documentary, which was broadcast on Wednesday, also revealed that illegal methods were used to launder the identities of horses at the site in Ireland’s only equine abattoir.

The Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, said those responsible would face the “full rigours of the law”.

Horse Racing Ireland said it would “actively support” the Department of Agriculture and Garda investigations, and urged anyone with information about the mistreatment of horses to report it to gardaí.

