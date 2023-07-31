Once in a blue moon: First of two August supermoons to be visible from tonight

Stargazers are getting ready for a rare event - next month there'll be two so-called "supermoons".

That's a full moon that appears larger in the sky because it's closer to the Earth which makes it appear 30% brighter and 14% bigger than usual.

The first is on Tuesday but it will be visible on Monday and Wednesday night too.

However, according to Carlow Weather, tonight will be the best chance to see the supermoon as tomorrow night doesn't look good.

Advertisement

Cloud forecast for tonight for moon rising, some breaks tonight away from Northern areas and probably best chance to see the Super-moon as tomorrow night doesn’t look good. Moon rising tonight at 9:30pm. pic.twitter.com/1LMw7leOUF — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) July 31, 2023

If one supermoon in a month wasn't good enough, an even bigger supermoon will be visible on the 30th of August.

Advertisement

When there are two full moons in a month, the second appearance is called a "blue moon".

The last time two full supermoons appeared in the same month was in 2018 - and it won't happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project - hence the phrase "once in a blue moon".

The first supermoon of the year was in July while the fourth and final supermoon this year will be on the 29th of September which will be called a Harvest Moon because it will happen closest to the start of autumn.

Stargazers will be in for another treat in October as Ireland will also experience a massive shooting star display.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.