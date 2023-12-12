One arrest made after man dies in suspected stabbing

A man has been arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a man in a suspected stabbing at a home in Dublin.
Gardaí were alerted to an incident at a residence in the Castle Park area of Tallaght shortly before 9 pm on Monday.
A man in his 40s was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.
His body remained at the scene late on Monday, which was preserved for an investigation.
Another man was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin region.
Investigations are ongoing.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA
