Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

One dead following homeless shelter explosion

One dead following homeless shelter explosion
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

One man has died following an explosion at a homeless shelter in Dublin's City Centre.

The incident happened at the De Paul Supported Temporary Accommodation Centre on Little Britain Street after 3 pm this afternoon.

The hostel is located just off Capel Street and residents have been evacuated.

According to The Irish Times, one line of investigation is that a gas heater in the room caused the explosion.

Advertisement

However, the investigation is in the very early stages.

It's understood the explosion was confined to just one room and nobody else is seriously injured.

Gardaí will forensically examine the scene once safe to do so. This will then dictate the course of the investigation.

Gardaí, first responders, and Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene with local diversions in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

The Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett announces live event in Ireland

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Emergency services respond to suspected explosion

 By Jayde Maher
Wexford News 3

Man arrested in connection with Rosslare discovery released

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement