One dead following homeless shelter explosion

One man has died following an explosion at a homeless shelter in Dublin's City Centre.

The incident happened at the De Paul Supported Temporary Accommodation Centre on Little Britain Street after 3 pm this afternoon.

The hostel is located just off Capel Street and residents have been evacuated.

According to The Irish Times, one line of investigation is that a gas heater in the room caused the explosion.

Advertisement

However, the investigation is in the very early stages.

It's understood the explosion was confined to just one room and nobody else is seriously injured.

Gardaí will forensically examine the scene once safe to do so. This will then dictate the course of the investigation.

Gardaí, first responders, and Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene with local diversions in place.

Advertisement

Traffic restrictions in place between Green Street and Capel Street as we deal with an incident ⚠️ Divert if possible@DCCTraffic @LiveDrive pic.twitter.com/jlLuSILuVt — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 18, 2024

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.