One driver's roundabout trick divides the internet-have you done this?

Have you ever been in a hurry to get somewhere and the queue at the roundabout is longer than your to-do list?

One driver has divided opinions online as he shares his trick to skip a queue at a roundabout.

@Jobbertok shared his "roundabout slingshot" move; this involves using the right-hand lane of a roundabout to skip the queue in the left-hand lane.

As shown in his video, rather than using the left lane to go straight or left, you drive down the empty right-hand lane and circle the roundabout fully to get to your desired lane.

The Tiktoker explained that traffic was very heavy that day because of the queen's funeral, so his trick came in handy for getting to the shop faster than others. He said "state funeral eve and the roads are absolutely slammed with people going to the shops and getting their bits in for the funeral tomorrow, glad I've got the roundabout slingshot in my driving arsenal to skip that traffic, get round the roundabout and not the shops"

Some Tiktok users praised this man's car manoeuvre writing "one of my favourite things to do" and "that's a great idea, never thought of this.". Others felt this was poor driving etiquette and shouldn't be permitted. "This is just selfish use of the road wrote one." "The problem is it would cause havoc if everyone did this," wrote another.

Funnily enough, the car in front of the driver in this video actually did the very same trick.

Have you used the roundabout slingshot?