Oscar Pistorius released from prison in South Africa

Jayde Maher
Murderer and former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison in South Africa after serving nine years of his 13 years and five months sentence.

He has been released on parole and has been ordered to attend mandatory therapy and refrain from drinking alcohol.

The killer was approved for parole in November.

Almost 11 years ago, Pistorius murdered his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

It happened on Valentine's Night in 2013.

Pistorius shot his girlfriend four times through the bathroom door of his home in Pretoria and claimed that he thought she was an intruder.

He has made multiple attempts to appeal his conviction on that basis.

Serious offenders in South Africa are eligible for parole after serving at least half their sentence.

The Irish Times reports that Pistorius is expected to live at his uncle's mansion in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

This is the same house he lived in during his murder trial and while on house arrest between 2015 and 2016.

An official will monitor Pistorius until his sentence expires in December 2029 and he will have to update the official if he changes address or seeks a job opportunity.

He must also take part in anger management therapy as well as gender-based violence sessions.

June Steenkamp, Reeva's mother, has said in a statement that it's those left behind who are serving a life sentence.

“There can never be justice if your loved one is never coming back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who remain behind, are the ones serving a life sentence," she said.

