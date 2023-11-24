Oscar Pistorius to be released on 5th January, authorities say.

Oscar Pistorius, the former Paralympic star has been granted parole.

The decision comes after the South African served nine years for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

5th January 2024 will be the date of his release according to authorities.

Pistorius went from a public sporting hero as a Paralympic champion to a convicted killer in court proceedings that caught the attention of the whole world.

Pistorius shot and killed Ms Steenkamp on Valentine's Day in 2013.

The initial sentence saw him jailed for just five years back in 2014 under charges of culpable homicide.

However, in 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal found him guilty of murder following an appeal by prosecutors.

His total sentence was lengthened to six years in 2016, less than half the 15-year minimum term sought by prosecutors.

As the saga continued the sentence was then more than doubled to 13 years and five months.

The hearing

Ahead of the hearing, Rob Matthews, spokesperson for Ms Steenkamp's mother June, read out a statement from her detailing the impact the murder had had on the family.

"I'm not convinced that Oscar has been rehabilitated. Rehabilitation requires someone to engage honestly with the full truth of his crime and the consequences thereof," June Steenkamp said in the remarks read out by Mr Matthews.

There are many factors taken under consideration by a parole board.

These can include the nature of the crime, prison conduct, possible threats a prisoner may encounter, the possibility of reoffending, and physical/mental well-being.

The South African saw his parole denied in March after it was determined that Pistorius had not completed the minimum detention period required to be considered for parole.

However, the Constitutional Court stated in October that with half of his sentence served by 21st March, he was eligible.

This was due to the sentence being backdated to July 2016 instead of November 2017.

Serious offenders are eligible for parole in South Africa after serving at least half their sentence and this led to Friday's hearing.