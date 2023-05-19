Over 400 new jobs announced for Tipperary

Over 400 new jobs are set to be created in Co. Tipperary.

Boston Scientific has announced the jobs creation part of an €80 million investment at its plant in Clonmel.

The new investment will increase office and manufacturing space aswell as hundreds of new jobs.

The site in Clonmel manufactures medical devices that support the treatment of more than 400,000 patients globally each year.

Hiring is underway for positions in highly specialised roles within production, engineering, quality, supply chain along with research and development.

The company’s Clonmel site includes a Centre of Excellence for metal additives used in a range of electronic components for medical technology.

Growth in the region

Making the announcement, Conor Russell, Vice President of Operations, says: “Our growth in the region has been possible thanks to our talented workforce here in Clonmel.

“Our team has worked to build strong manufacturing and research and development capabilities, in addition to a high-performing and inclusive culture that we are proud to continue to foster as an employer of choice.”

Products created in Clonmel help patients suffering from conditions such as heart disease, neurological disorders, kidney stones, and diseases of the pancreas, bile ducts and esophagus.

“Boston Scientific in Ireland has transformed its activities over its 30 years here” said Mary Buckley, executive director with IDA Ireland.

“We welcome this investment in R&D and further manufacturing, which will offer new opportunities and careers in Tipperary and the region from the largest life sciences employer in Ireland.”

The firm is celebrating 25 years in the area and says the expanision, which is supported by the IDA, will see the expansion of its office and manufacturing space.

The funding will see the creation of at least 400 jobs in the coming years.

