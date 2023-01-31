Play Button
Parents urged to come forward after 16-week-old foetus left outside hospital

Parents urged to come forward after 16-week-old foetus left outside hospital
Robbie Byrne
The parents of a sixteen-week-old foetus left outside a hospital have been urged to come forward.

Police in the UK made the call after the foetus was found inside a box shortly after 9 o'clock on Monday morning outside Barnet Hospital, north of London.

In what is being treated by police as an unexplained and tragic incident, it is understood that the foetus was abandoned by a male in his 30s wearing dark clothing.

Authorities are particularly concerned for the welfare of the mother.

Speaking on the incident, Detective Inspector Matt Coad said: "At this moment, our priority is to ensure that the mother is okay and that she receives the appropriate medical attention."

He continued: "This is likely to be a traumatic time for her, and I would ask that she makes contact either with us, her local GP or a hospital."

Police are also calling for the man who left the foetus at the hospital to come forward.

