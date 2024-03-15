Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Pedestrian (30s) killed in crash involving lorry

Pedestrian (30s) killed in crash involving lorry
Photo: NW Newspix
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has been killed following a crash in Letterkenny, Co Donegal on Friday morning.

The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the R245 at Magheranan following the incident involving a lorry shortly before 6am.

The man's body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the lorry was not injured in the crash.

Advertisement

The road remains closed to traffic while a technical examination of the scene is carried out, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including road users with camera (dash-cam) footage to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074-916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

By Muireann Duffy

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Inside the Waterford house that made Home of the Year final

 By Rachael Dunphy
Sport 2

Invasion of bees unable to take the sting out of Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

 By Beat News
News 3

Spending on flights hits record high as Six Nations drives pub scene

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement