Pedestrian (30s) killed in crash involving lorry

A man has been killed following a crash in Letterkenny, Co Donegal on Friday morning.

The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the R245 at Magheranan following the incident involving a lorry shortly before 6am.

The man's body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver of the lorry was not injured in the crash.

Advertisement

The road remains closed to traffic while a technical examination of the scene is carried out, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, including road users with camera (dash-cam) footage to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact Letterkenny Garda station on 074-916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

By Muireann Duffy

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.