People urged to be cautious when parking in scenic parts of Waterford

Gardaí are urging people to be cautious while parking at scenic areas across Waterford.

It comes as there's been a rise in the number of thefts of cars that are parked in popular locations across the county, particularly in coastal and inland areas.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a number of recent incidents.

Garda Joe O'Keeffe spoke to WLR FM and said: "[An incident] happened on Sunday, April 9th, Easter Sunday. [Gardaí] in Kilmacthomas are investigating the theft of an item from a parked car in Ballydowane, Co. Waterford.

He added: "A Blue Toyota was parked in the car park between 4:50 P: M and 5:50 P: M with the rear passenger window broken, and a Kate Spade Handbag containing cash, necklace, glasses, and some bank cards was taken,"

He spoke about an alternative incident that happened at another scenic location

"A white Seat Arona was broken into in Mahon Falls on Good Friday, April 7th. A sum of cash was taken from the vehicle between 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM."

Coming into the summer months these attractions will get even busier and it's believed that thefts will increase even further.

"It's about parking smart [and we] are in a beautiful county here, and there [are a lot] of areas people can go walking and people need to be aware of what is happening, by making sure [they] take their keys and make sure the car is locked" advised Garda O'Keeffe.

He added: "Secure the valuables [even] if it means leaving the valuables at home, please do so, and If [you] do have to bring something with you, hide it in the back seat of the car, put it in the glove box, whatever you can."

"We appealing to anybody that may have seen anything suspicious in the area, that they contact us."

It comes as there were also a number of burglaries in Carlow in recent weeks.

Gardaí are investigating following the theft of a number of tools from a van last Wednesday evening in Regent St, Muinebheag.

The black Renault Trafic van was parked on Regent St around 9.30 am when men were seen removing tools from the back of the van.

The lock had been drilled and a Leister floor welder, a DeWalt battery drill, 2 DeWalt Impacter drills, a DeWalt radio, a DeWalt bag, and various batteries were taken.

More tools were taken from another van that was parked on Kilkenny Road, Carlow on Wednesday evening.

Around 10 pm a man returned to his van, a white Renault Trafic, to find his van had been entered and a number of work tools taken: a drill, an impact gun, a grease gun, and a battery charger.

That incident occurred between 8 pm and 10 pm.

Gardaí are appealing for any information in relation to these incidents or for anyone who may be offered any of these items for sale to contact their local Garda Station.

