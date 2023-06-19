Petition to save the Choc Ice receives over 1,000 signatures

HB Ice Cream said that they were sorry to disappoint Choc Ice lovers by ending its production.

However, they plan to continue to sell 'classics' such as Iceberger, Brunch, and Loop the Loop.

"We are happy to say that we have also brought back our chocolate ice cream Feast in time for the sun to shine.”

A petition was launched by Choc Ice enthusiast, Neil Cash, who demanded that it be returned to production.

“We are asking the people of Ireland to come together and make our voices known,” the petition reads. “We want to keep the Choc Ice on the shelves (of the freezer).”

Independent Councillor Alan Hayes from Dublin, who signed the petition, wrote that the HB Choc Ice was the "original and the best".

"Why get rid of it? (Why) force people to eat oversized and unnecessarily complex ice creams rather than the simple, retro and uniquely crispy Choc Ice."

People who have supported the petition include comedy duo The 2 Johnnies and Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

It has received 1,360 signatures to date.

Meanwhile, Deputy Healy Rae wrote on Twitter that the discontinuation of the Choc Ice was a "shocking" decision and asked if "nothing sacred anymore?." He joked "Do the Greens have anything to do with this?"

When contacted by Newstalk he said one of the first ice creams we can all remember is the Choc Ice.

Choc Ice are being discontinued, shocking, what’s next ?? Is nothing sacred anymore ? Did the Greens have anything to do with this ? pic.twitter.com/4hP4IZAkzE — Michael Healy-Rae (@MHealyRae) June 16, 2023

“You broke the hard chocolate layer, you got into the creamy ice cream in the middle, you chewed it up and you mix that layer on the outside with the inner beautiful ice cream.

"This created a sensation in your mouth like nothing before or after, and now to think that it's going from us.”

Deputy Healy-Rae said Choc Ices are still in demand, and many people will now rush to buy them because they are being discontinued.

“This morning at 7.15am in my shop, I did something I never did before,” he said. “I sold three Choc Ices to three people in a row, not connected to each other at all.”

“Obviously they were listening to the news about the demise of the Choc Ice and then decided they better have one for breakfast before they’re gone.”

By Olivia Kelleher

