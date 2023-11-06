Podcaster and former Beat fleeter graduates from SETU

Waterford sisters and podcasting duo Allanah and Aobha Owens are “closer than ever” after both graduated today with the same degree from South East Technological University (SETU).

The sisters who are from Tramore, Co Waterford each graduated with a BA (Hons) in Marketing & Digital Media from SETU in Waterford today, November 06.

Known for their lifestyle podcast ‘Nothing That Concerns You’, both sisters believe that studying the same course was “a massive help – despite how cringe it may sound.”

Allanah, the older of the two sisters, has a special connection to Beat 102 103 as she worked with the distinct Beat Fleet team while studying.

Advertisement

Beginning her third-level journey in architecture technology, Alannah, soon shifted her focus to digital marketing after coming to what she describes as the “heart-breaking” realisation that the discipline wasn’t for her.

Searching for a new career direction, Alannah applied for a digital media night course – a move that confirmed that this was the right path for her.

“I loved it from the first day,” said Alannah. “Coming home and telling my family how great the course was certainly impacted Aobha – who was studying for her Leaving Certificate at the time. Fast forward to September and we were both freshers in the BA (Hons) in Marketing and Digital Media programme at SETU.”

READ MORE: Applications open for Beat and S.E.T.U Certificate in Radio and Podcasting

Advertisement

SETU’s BA (Hons) in Marketing and Digital Media is a four-year course which prepares students for marketing and media employment in a digital-dominated space.

The course provides students with a wide variety of skills while maintaining a solid base in important business subjects such as management, organisational behaviour, and economics.

Advertisement

With Allanah now plying her trade as a marketing executive for regional contractor David Flynn Ltd and Aobha working for Sustainable Energy Authority Ireland (SEAI), both fondly remember their college years: “At first it felt a little strange because she was over two years older than me but I’m so glad it worked out so well,” said Aobha.

She continued: “The degree not only brought us so much closer but encouraged us to work together after our time at SETU.”

Allanah added: “We knew we were going to miss spending time together when began our professional journeys. That’s why we created the ‘Nothing That Concerns You’ podcast where chat with each other – just like we did in The Gallery canteen at SETU or at home after university.”

Though working apart, their career goals remain remarkably similar with both sisters displaying the same sense of pragmatism and self-assurance: “I feel I’m quite ambitious and I want to be proud of my achievements,” said Aobha. “Having said that, I’ve learned that what is most important is to be happy in your job, your day-to-day life.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.