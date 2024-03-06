Play Button
Primary school children may learn about sex and relationships earlier

A school classroom, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jayde Maher
Children may soon be taught about sex and relationships in school at an earlier age.

It's one of a range of proposals for a major new revamp of the primary school curriculum.

It would be one of the biggest changes to the curriculum in 25 years.

Under the draft proposals by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, sex, consent, and different family structures would be taught earlier.

This is because children are starting school at an older age and some are experiencing puberty earlier.

According to The Irish Times, learning about puberty may be taught “as appropriate” from third and fourth class.

Foreign languages would also be taught in primary school from third to sixth class but at a very basic level.

Understanding other people's cultures would also be included along with less time on religion.

People can have their say on the proposed changes online and in school forums from today until June 7th.

One focus group will take place in the South East. It will be in the Waterford Teachers' Centre on March 21st.

Any changes to the curriculum will likely take years to be rolled out.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

