Protest against animal cruelty as horses die in separate incidents

A protest is taking place outside the Dáil this lunchtime against animal cruelty.

It's after three horses died in separate incidents in Dublin this week.

Animal charity My Lovely Horse says three horses have died in upsetting circumstances the city this week.

Mulitple Incidents

In the first incident a horse pulling a carriage died in Smithfield.

Taking to social media, animal charity My Lovely Horse said: "An Garda Síochána, vet and owner along with locals are with the horse now.

"We don’t know why this horse collapsed.

"Gardaí have contacted us and we have offered aid if need be and help to owner."

According to the animal charity, another loose horse died after hitting moving cars in Cabra.

Then yesterday in Cloverhill three people were seen running away from the scene after a pony hit a parked car .

Martina Kenny from My Lovely Horse says this case was particularly disturbing.

"The girls and a girl jumped off, they took the wheels and the bits off the horse, and ran.

"They left the poor horse to die."

It comes as a protest is being held outside the Dáil this lunchtime against animal cruelty.

Aontu leader Peader Toibin explains why he feels a dedicated garda animal crime unit is needed.

"It's so that there is an actual focus in relation to animal cruelty that is happening on a weekly basis throughout the country."

Along with issues of horse cruelty, The protestors are also calling for laws around puppy farms and minimum sentencing for stealing animals.

