Renewed appeal for information into the killing of pregnant woman

Natalie McNally was stabbed to death in her home in Lurgan, County Armagh, on 18 December. Photograph: PSNI/PA
In the North, the PSNI will make a renewed appeal today for information into the killing of Natalie McNally in Lurgan County Armagh.

The 32 year old woman was 15 weeks pregnant when she was fatally stabbed at her home three weeks ago.

Detectives investigating her death, seized a car in the Lisburn area yesterday.

The PSNI are renewing their appeal for information and will be revisiting the scene of the murder today.

House-to-house enquiries have taken place in Lurgan Town as part of the investigation.

Over 3,000 hours of CCTV video have also been analysed.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about a man dressed in broight-coloured clothing who was captured on CCTV in the area at the time of the killing.

A reward of 20,000 pounds has been offered by Crimestoppers in Northern Ireland for information that could lead to an arrest in relation to Natalie McNally's killing.

