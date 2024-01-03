Retailers set to increase prices of drinks from Feb 1 ahead of Deposit Return Scheme launch

The prices of drinks in plastic and steel/aluminium cans is set to increase from February 1, 2024 when the Deposit Return Scheme launches.

The scheme follows the footprint adopted by mainland European countries like Germany and the Netherlands.

Customers can now return empty, undamaged drinks container, featuring the Re-turn logo, to any retailers that sells drinks in plastic and steel/aluminium cans.

When bottles with the re-turn logo, is returned, customers will be issued with a receipt/voucher with the value of their deposit back.

The deposit, which must be spent at the same retail outlet can be used to make further purchases or redeemed as cash.

According to the re-turn.ie website, launched to promote the scheme, it is ‘a circular economy initiative that aims to create a closed loop recycling system guaranteeing the material is returned and recycled into new drinks containers.’

'The variable deposit fees reflect the size of the drinks containers and is reflective of the value of the material. The larger the container, the more valuable the plastic and aluminium for recycling purposes.'

Empty bottles could be returned in store or at automatic collection points through the Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs).

Retailers are not required to have a reverse vending machine.

