Richard Satchwell sent for trial over murder of Tina Satchwell

Richard Satchwell has been sent forward for trial after the book of evidence was served on him prior to a sitting of Clonmel District Court in Tipperary.

The 57-year-old former truck driver of Grattan Street, Youghal, Cork is charged with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell.

Detective Garda David Kelleher of Cobh Garda Station told the court he served the book of evidence on Richard Satchwell at 10:07 this morning.

Richard Satchwell was in the court for today’s hearing but did not speak.

Judge Brian O’Shea told Richard Satchwell that videos of his Garda interviews would be sent to this defence council and advised him he has two weeks to provide evidence of any alibis.

The case was sent forward to the next session of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin where a trial date will be set.

Tina Satchwell was reported missing in March 2017 and her body was discovered under a walled off stairwell area and under a concrete floor of her home in October last year.

Reporting by Jamie O'Hara

