Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Richard Satchwell sent for trial over murder of Tina Satchwell

Richard Satchwell sent for trial over murder of Tina Satchwell
Richard Satchwell leaves the District Court in Cashel, Co Tipperary, after being charged in connection with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell. Gardai investigating her disappearance have found skeletal remains at a property in Youghal, Co Cork. Picture date: Saturday October 14, 2023.
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Richard Satchwell has been sent forward for trial after the book of evidence was served on him prior to a sitting of Clonmel District Court in Tipperary.

The 57-year-old former truck driver of Grattan Street, Youghal, Cork is charged with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell.

Tina Satchwell had been missing since 2017 before her remains were discovered last October 

Advertisement

Detective Garda David Kelleher of Cobh Garda Station told the court he served the book of evidence on Richard Satchwell at 10:07 this morning.

Richard Satchwell was in the court for today’s hearing but did not speak.

Judge Brian O’Shea told Richard Satchwell that videos of his Garda interviews would be sent to this defence council and advised him he has two weeks to provide evidence of any alibis.

The case was sent forward to the next session of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin where a trial date will be set.

Advertisement

Tina Satchwell was reported missing in March 2017 and her body was discovered under a walled off stairwell area and under a concrete floor of her home in October last year.

Reporting by Jamie O'Hara

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Price of pints to increase from next month

 By Beat News
News 2

Two people killed in overnight house fire

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Further doubt cast over extension of nightclub and pub opening hours

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement