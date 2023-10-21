Risk of further flooding as new rain warning issued for two provinces

More rain from Sunday evening could lead to further flooding following Storm Babet as a further weather warning has been issued for much of the country.

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for all of Connacht and Munster, coming just days after parts of Cork suffered considerable flooding during the storm.

Clean-up work has begun after heavy rain devastated homes and businesses in areas like Midleton, Glanmire and parts of Cork City.

⚠️Status Yellow - Rain warning for Munster & Connacht for Sunday/Monday ⚠️ Rain, heavy at times with the chance of thunder🌧️ Possible impacts: • Localised flooding

• Difficult travel conditions See warning➡️https://t.co/daaKPKyROX pic.twitter.com/wrcgH1qeoC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 21, 2023

Earlier, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said a proposal is being worked on to increase the level of support that will be offered to those affected by this week’s flooding in Co Cork.

He added money will be available through a scheme to be administered by the Red Cross “from next week”. This currently offers an initial €5,000 and further support of up to €20,000 based on the scale of damage.

Overnight, an orange rain warning for Dublin and Wicklow also brought some flooding and road closures, but not on the scale seen in the south of the country earlier in the week.

The fresh rain warning for Connacht and Munster will commence at 6 pm on Sunday, lasting all of Monday and into the early hours of Tuesday, when it is due to be lifted at 4 am.

Met Éireann said the rain will be heavy at times, with possible thunder.

The forecaster also reiterated the possibility of localised flooding and hazardous travel conditions.

By Muireann Duffy

