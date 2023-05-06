RNLI rescue three people from stranded yacht in Wexford

Dunmore East RNLI assisted a crew of three people onboard a yacht stranded off Hook Head in Co. Wexford late on Thursday night.

After receiving an alert from the Irish Coast Guard, the volunteer lifeboat crew was called into action at 11.43 pm to assist the three people on the 10m yacht in distress, situated approximately one and a half miles northwest of Hook Head.

The yacht, with three people onboard, found itself adrift after losing both engine power and all electrics amidst challenging weather conditions.

The Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, William and Agnes Wray, was promptly launched, and upon the crew conducting a search in the reported vicinity, it reached the yacht in poor visibility, wind Force 5-6, moderate sea state, and rainy conditions.

Advertisement

After evaluating the situation and ensuring the yacht's crew's well-being, the decision was made to tow the vessel back to the safety of Dunmore East Harbour.

Speaking following the call out, Roy Abrahamsson, Dunmore East RNLI Coxswain said: "The yacht's crew were relieved to see us arrive, as the loss of power had left them adrift and vulnerable in the challenging wind and rain conditions in darkness."

He added: "We urge those going afloat to check their engine and fuel, always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, and carry a means of calling for help."

The lifeboat crew successfully completed the operation, with the lifeboat returning to the pontoon at 1.30 am.

Advertisement

This latest call-out showcases the professionalism and dedication of Dunmore East RNLI's volunteers, who consistently provide a vital service for those in need at sea.

If you see someone in difficulty on or near the water, dial 999/112 or use Marine VHF Channel 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.