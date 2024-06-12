Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll call off divorce

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have called off their divorce as papers filed in a Florida court last month were voluntarily dismissed.

Speaking to the Guardian on Tuesday night, McIlroy said: “There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

McIlroy's comments came after court records in Palm Beach County in Florida showed that a “notice of voluntary dismissal” was filed on Tuesday, with the case listed as "closed".

Advertisement

In the build-up to the US PGA Championship, shock news emerged that McIlroy and his wife of seven years had filed for divorce.

The couple are parents to three-year-old daughter Poppy.

Their reconciliation comes as the World number two prepares for the US Open this week.

The Northern Irishman will partner Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in rounds one and two.

Advertisement

McIlroy, who is looking to win a first major since 2014, said: "I’m really proud of my body of work over the past 15 years and everything that I have achieved, whether it be season-long titles or individual tournaments or majors.

“Obviously getting my hands on a fifth major has taken quite a while, but I’m more confident than ever that I’m right there, that I’m as close as I’ve ever been.”

By James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.