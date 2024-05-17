RTÉ series Operation Transformation to end after 17 seasons

RTÉ has today announced that the long running annual series Operation Transformation (OT) is to end after 17 seasons.

In a statement released today, the national broadcaster says that it is taking this editorial review to ensure the audience is being best served and to refresh and renew its slate of programming.

The series kicked off in 2008 and selects candidates from around the country as they "attempt to reshape and reboot their lives, guided by experts in the fields of nutrition, weight loss and psychology".

It's understood that the decision on Operation Transformation was communicated some weeks ago to those involved including the experts and stakeholders.

Kathryn Thomas has been presenting the series since 2012, and has made the show her own with her empathetic and motivational style.

Sharing the news on the series Instagram page, producers wrote: "You may have heard the news that OT won’t be back on RTÉ in January next year.

"We would like to thank all the people who have shared their journey as leaders on Operation Transformation, in doing so we know they have inspired many to take positive steps to a healthier life.

"As the producers we will continue to work with the friends we have made in the GAA, Sport Ireland, The School of Health & Human Performance at DCU and the local Sport Partnerships in County Councils across the country who together created a powerful movement every January and February to encourage people to improve their physical and mental health.

"We are already working on exciting plans that will bring us together again in 2025."

Over the course of the series there have been dozens of leaders from all over Ireland, bidding to improve their health and well-being and checking in on a weekly basis with the panel of experts, and inspiring thousands of viewers at home to follow their lead and their plans.

The series evolved considerably over the years with recent series encompassing a more holistic approach to adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle as well as losing weight.

In recent series, leaders underwent a weekly health check-in where various additional health indicators were monitored including Upper Body Strength, Balance, Lower Body Strength and Cardiovascular as well as Hydration, Blood Pressure, Metabolic Age, Weight, General Health, Nutrition, and Movement.

The final series of the show, which aired earlier this year, featured leaders Michelle Rogan, Darragh Fitzgerald, Anne Cushen, Noel O'Connell, and Edel O'Malley.

The leaders were ably assisted by clinical psychologist Dr. Eddie Murphy, Coru Registered Dietician Sophie Pratt, general practitioner Dr Sumi Dunne and fitness expert Karl Henry.

Grainne McAleer, Commissioning Editor, RTÉ, said: “We’d like to extend a huge thank you to all of the leaders who have participated in the series over the past 17 seasons and to the public who engaged with the series in huge numbers across Ireland. We are proud of the positive impact the show has had on individuals and communities across the country, but feel it’s time to refresh and renew our offering to the audience.

"I’d also like to thank the experts, past and present, who have been so dedicated to Operation Transformation and to guiding participants on their wellness journey. I’d particularly like to pay tribute to Kathryn Thomas who took up the reins from Gerry Ryan and really made the show her own. Her empathy for the leaders and her commitment to the show really connected with audiences. RTÉ have a number of exciting projects fronted by Kathryn in development at the moment and look forward to bringing them to audiences in the near future.

Grainne continued: “Finally, a big thank you to VIP Productions and Philip Kampff who have steered this very big ship so well over the past seventeen years and all the production staff and many crew who travelled the length and breadth of the country for OT.”.

Presenter Kathryn Thomas said: "It has been an incredible privilege to be a part of Operation Transformation for the past 14 years and I am so so proud of the legacy the show is leaving behind. To be able to shine a national spotlight on the importance of looking after our health through our amazing leaders, ordinary people living ordinary lives, who opened up their hearts and homes in the most extraordinary ways. Every single one of you inspired me. And I learnt so much from all our incredible experts down through the years too. It's been one hell of a journey!

"I know there will be so many people who will miss OT when January rolls around. I will too!! But keep the momentum going in your communities, your GAA clubs, your local Park Runs, That is where the support is when you need it. I, for one, will continue to vocalise the importance of prioritising health wherever I can too. Thank you to RTÉ for trusting me at the helm for all these years and I look forward to the exciting new projects ahead in 2025".

RTÉ will announce a new series for January 2025 later in the year.

