Rural Independents call for referendum on Ireland's immigration policy

There's a call for a referendum on Ireland's immigration policy.

The Rural Independent group of TDs claim it is time for public input on how the country manages international protection applicants.

The group said a poll on immigration should be held on March 8th when the people are already due to vote on the issues of family and carers.

The group's leader Mattie McGrath said the immigration issue is more pressing, and public input is needed, particularly in the context of housing shortages and strained public services.

The Tipperary TD said that while immigration has benefitted Ireland and there is a moral duty to provide a haven for those genuinely seeking asylum, there has been no "meaningful communication with the public or communities".

In a statement, the Rural Independent group of TDs called for a cap on immigration, and argued that not consulting the public "challenges democracy".

The group has clashed with fellow TDs in the Dáil over their stance on immigration, with many accusing them of intolerance.

Labour Party spokesman for justice Aodhán Ó Ríordáin recently said their motion on capping immigration was “lowest common denominator politics” from a group made up of the lowest common denominator.

Meanwhile, a Green Party senator has said people can't be given a veto on who moves into their community.

Senator Pauline O'Reilly said the recent anti-asylum seeker protest and suspected arson attack at the Ross Lake House Hotel in Galway, is not the mark of a 21st century society.

She said it's fair to have a discussion around services and integration, but is calling for a more compassionate approach.

Ms O'Reilly told Newstalk: "There is absolutely valid concerns around services, and that's a wider conversation that needs to be had, but we're talking about emergency situations.

"When you're in that emergency, I think most people, as human beings, believe the right thing to do is to give shelter to people."

