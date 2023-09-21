Play Button
Ryanair announces cuts to winter schedule from Dublin Airport

Ryanair announces cuts to winter schedule from Dublin Airport
A Ryanair passenger plane, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Ryanair has announced it is cutting its winter 2023/2024 schedule at Dublin Airport in response to increased passenger charges.

The airline cancelled 17 routes and moved 19 aircraft to alternative EU airports which it says incentivise airlines with quieter, lower-emission aircraft.

In a statement, Ryanair said it made the decision due to Dublin Airport operator DAA’s “rising passenger charges of 45 per cent, ongoing Capex mismanagement, and their failure to deliver a meaningful environmental incentive scheme that rewards lower emission aircraft”.

It said: “The DAA has a history of mismanagement at Dublin Airport, including understaffing summer security, wasting taxpayers’ money on ill-thought-out infrastructure projects and failing to support low-cost access and sustainable growth”.

Cillian Sherlock, PA

