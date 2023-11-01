Play Button
Search for missing Kilkenny man stood down as body found

Search for missing Kilkenny man stood down as body found
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
The search for a man missing from Kilkenny has been stood down following the discovery of a body.

42-year-old David Walsh has been missing from Mullinavat since Sunday 29th of October.

Following an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr. Walsh, the search was stood down yesterday evening.

An Garda Síochána released a statement on Tuesday and thanked the public for their assistance.

No further information is available at this time.

Garda Statement

The confirmation was made by Gardaí yesterday evening in a statement that read:

"Following the discovery of a body earlier today, Tuesday 31st October 2023, the missing person appeal for David Walsh has been stood down.
No further media action is required and no further information is available at this time.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance."

