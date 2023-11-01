Search for missing Kilkenny man stood down as body found

The search for a man missing from Kilkenny has been stood down following the discovery of a body.
42-year-old David Walsh has been missing from Mullinavat since Sunday 29th of October.
Following an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr. Walsh, the search was stood down yesterday evening.
An Garda Síochána released a statement on Tuesday and thanked the public for their assistance.
No further information is available at this time.
Garda Statement
The confirmation was made by Gardaí yesterday evening in a statement that read:
