Search for missing Tipperary man stood down as body found

The search for a missing man in Carrick-on-Suir has been stood down, following the discovery of a body yesterday.

69-year-old Matthew Shanahan had last been seen at his home in Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary on the 15th of November when Gardaí issued an appeal.

An extensive search took place to determine Matthew’s whereabouts.

The Missing Persons Helpline Ireland have expressed their condolences to his family on account of the sad outcome.

An Garda Síochána have thanked the public for their assistance.

