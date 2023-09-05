Search is on to find Ireland's 'Puppy of the Year'

The search has begun to find Ireland's 'Puppy of the Year'!

For the eighth year, Petmania is on the hunt for one special pup to win the title, as well as a host of dog-friendly prizes.

The pups will be chosen based on their personalities, coats and appearance, as well as their obedience and any special talents they may have.

The first rounds of the competition will see customers voting for their favourite puppy before a chosen few will make it to the final stages.

Advertisement

Speaking about the competition, Emily Miller from Petmania said:

"We have loved meeting so many dogs from across the country over the last seven years and it’s great to see just how much these dogs are adored and cared for by their owners. This competition is more than just a contest, it’s a celebration of dogs, the much-loved animals that give us so much comfort and joy and companionship, and often even more than that. It’s a way of Petmania bringing its customers and local communities together to take part in something that is light-hearted and fun and a chance to escape the day-to-day routine.

Petmania's 2023 Puppy of the Year will win a year's supply of dog food, a 12-month grooming plan with Petmania, a two-night break in a dog-friendly hotel, a professional photo shoot and even a brand ambassador contract.

Each entrant to the competition will receive a 'puppy pack', and each Petmania store will crown its own Store Puppy of the Year before they progress to the nationwide final.

Advertisement

To enter, your pup must be younger than 12 months old, and to enter your pup you can click here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com