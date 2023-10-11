Search operation continues in Tina Satchwell case

Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Co Cork woman Tina Satchwell continued a major search operation at a property in the county on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old, originally from Fermoy, has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

Heavy machinery was taken on to the site of the property in Youghal where the search was focused on Wednesday, and a large screen has been erected around the building and grounds.

Advertisement

Gardaí investigating the circumstances of Ms Satchwell’s disappearance have upgraded their inquiries to a murder investigation.

The suspect arrested on Tuesday was held on suspicion of murder and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in Co Cork.

Justice minister Helen McEntee stressed the need to give the families of missing people hope (Brian Lawless/PA)

Advertisement

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee stressed the need to give families of missing people hope as she commented on developments in the Satchwell case.

“When it comes to any missing persons case, whether it’s a more recent case, or whether it’s one that might be decades old, it’s so important that we always give families hope,” Ms McEntee told reporters in Dublin. “And that is exactly what is happening here.

“Where new evidence comes to light, gardaí obviously take that on board, but also, where no new evidence comes to light, they will often ask the general public for more information, they’ll ask people to wrack their memories or their brains for anything that might help them solve a particular case that might help them identify where a person is.

“We also have advancements in technology, investments in forensic science as well where new evidence comes to light.

Advertisement

“So, really, the approach that the gardaí take is, where possible they will always continue to work on a case to give families that hope to identify a person and to importantly, as well, bring whoever is responsible, if there is a murder case, to bring them to justice.

“And obviously, as minister, I support the gardaí in anything that they need to be able to make those discoveries.”

By David Young and Cillian Sherlock

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.