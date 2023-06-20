Search underway as submarine goes missing near Titanic ship wreck

The race is on to locate a submarine that has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean while on its way to the Titanic wreck.

Five people are on board the Titan, with British billionaire Hamish Harding and OceanGate CEO, Stockton Rush, among them.

Experts have warned that there is roughly two days' worth of emergency oxygen on board the submarine.

US Coast Guards are searching for the vessel and estimate that it is about 900 miles off Cape Cod, which is thousands of metres deep.

Ships and military aircraft are helping in the search.

The submarine operator, OceanGate Expeditions, says "every step possible is being taken" to rescue them.

The company charges people $250,000 to be part of an eight-day mission to see the Titanic wreckage.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," it said.

Sky News reports that there has been no contact between the sub for several hours; the sub would normally send a signal every 15 minutes.

A search and rescue operation led by the Boston Coast Guard is underway in the Atlantic, about 600km off the coast of Newfoundland.

Who's on board?

There are five people in the missing vessel.

Hamish Harding is one of them. He is the chairman of Action Aviation.

He had posted on Facebook ahead of the expedition to express his excitement.

There has been no online activity from Hamish since.

It's understood that his wife is also on board the submarine.

This is based on a Facebook post by Hamish's stepson Brian Szasz who wrote: "Thoughts and prayers for my mom and Hamish Harding."

Sky News reports that French submersible pilot, Paul-Henry Nargeolet is on the submarine.

It also understands that Pakistani businessman, Shahzada Dawood, and his son, Suleman, were on board.

Stockton Rush, the CEO and Founder of OceanGate Inc. is also on board.

The company have overseen many Titanic expeditions.

