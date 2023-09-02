SETU is the preferred college choice in the South East

Over 7,000 places have been offered to prospective students at SETU, making the technological university the preferred choice in the South East.

Earlier this week, over 87,000 Round One offers were sent by the CAO, for a range of Level 6/7 and Level 8 courses.

SETU has offered places across their three campuses in Waterford, Wexford and Carlow, in 15 disciplines including business, healthcare and humanities.

Dr. Derek O'Byrne, Vice President for Academic Affairs at SETU, said “As a university for the south east, we are committed to providing new and innovative programs now and in the future, ensuring that our students are equipped with the skills and expertise to thrive in a rapidly evolving world”.

The university currently has over 18,000 students, and in recent days it has announced they have a small number of available places for the upcoming academic year.

These available places are open to CAO applicants, as well as those who have not already applied.

David Denieffe, Vice President for Academic Affairs at SETU’s Carlow Campus offers this advice to existing or new applicants, as they reflect on the CAO offers, or consider the next step in their educational journey.

“Take this opportunity to consider if your choice is the right one for you. SETU’s available places offering across arts, computing, engineering, and business can provide a pathway to your desired future. Staying true to your skills and interests will serve as the best navigation for your career ahead.”

The following courses are currently open on the CAO website for the upcoming academic year at SETU;

SE200 – Bachelor of Arts

SE600 – Applied Computing

SE700 – Engineering

SE420 – Higher Cert in Business

You can find more information on available places at SETU here.

