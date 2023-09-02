Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

SETU is the preferred college choice in the South East

SETU is the preferred college choice in the South East
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Over 7,000 places have been offered to prospective students at SETU, making the technological university the preferred choice in the South East.

Earlier this week, over 87,000 Round One offers were sent by the CAO, for a range of Level 6/7 and Level 8 courses.

SETU has offered places across their three campuses in Waterford, Wexford and Carlow, in 15 disciplines including business, healthcare and humanities.

Dr. Derek O'Byrne, Vice President for Academic Affairs at SETU, said “As a university for the south east, we are committed to providing new and innovative programs now and in the future, ensuring that our students are equipped with the skills and expertise to thrive in a rapidly evolving world”. 

Advertisement

The university currently has over 18,000 students, and in recent days it has announced they have a small number of available places for the upcoming academic year.

These available places are open to CAO applicants, as well as those who have not already applied.

David Denieffe, Vice President for Academic Affairs at SETU’s Carlow Campus offers this advice to existing or new applicants, as they reflect on the CAO offers, or consider the next step in their educational journey.   

“Take this opportunity to consider if your choice is the right one for you. SETU’s available places offering across arts, computing, engineering, and business can provide a pathway to your desired future. Staying true to your skills and interests will serve as the best navigation for your career ahead.”   

Advertisement

The following courses are currently open on the CAO website for the upcoming academic year at SETU;

SE200 – Bachelor of Arts  

SE600 – Applied Computing   

SE700 – Engineering   

Advertisement

SE420 – Higher Cert in Business  

You can find more information on available places at SETU here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Crash victim Zoey set to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher, funeral told

 By Beat News
News 2

Man arrested after €1.2m of cannabis seized

 By Beat News
Editor's Pick 3

Final funeral of Clonmel tragedy to take place

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement