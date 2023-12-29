Play Button
Shane MacGowan Festival proposed by Tipperary councillor

PHOTO: Mark Stedman
Following Shane MacGowan's recent passing, local Councillor Seamie Morris suggests that establishing an annual music festival in Nenagh would be a fitting tribute to the iconic singer.

However, he emphasizes that decisions regarding a memorial for Shane MacGowan will not be made immediately.

Tipp FM reports that Councillor Morris acknowledges the need for sensitivity during the grieving process and suggests that discussions with Shane's family about various options will occur when deemed appropriate.

He underscores the significance of honoring the legendary musician and believes organizing a local festival, possibly around November, would provide a meaningful way to celebrate Shane MacGowan's enduring musical legacy.

Councillor Morris notes: "It’s time to kind of slow down and work with the family. The family are grieving at the moment."

"But I think we should really honor him with a festival. Around November time would be a great time to honor him, and I think there’s something we need to do because his music lives on."

He concludes by expressing the community's enthusiasm for the idea, stating: "People would love to have a festival in his name in the area."

By David Bjelac, Beat News

