Snoop Dogg announces Irish concert

Rap legend Snoop Dogg has announced his return to Ireland with a headline gig this year.

After two sold-out shows at the 3Arena in Dublin earlier this year, he's back and will be playing at the RDS Simmonscourt on the 24th of September 2023.

This show is one of just four European shows on Snoop Dogg's High Rollers Tour.

This year marks the 30-year anniversary of Snoop Dogg's debut album "DOGGYSTLE", which features hits such as 'Gin and Juice' and 'Doggy Dog World'.

Advertisement

Obie Trice has been announced as a special guest, however, more will be announced soon.

Presale tickets go on sale this Friday at 9 am, with general sale taking place at 9 am Monday 31st July.

You can sign up for presale tickets on www.high-rollers.net.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.