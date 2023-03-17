Wexford woman pole dances for Snoop Dogg

A Wexford woman has accomplished one of her dreams after performing at a gig of Snoop Dogg's in Belfast on Tuesday night.

Mariia Prochukhan who is from New Ross does pole dancing as a hobby and couldn't believe it when she was tagged in an Instagram post asking her to audition for the show.

That's according to the Wexford People.

American pole dancer, Nicole Byer, had tagged Mariia.

"My friend Sinead and I were randomly tagged and invited to audition. We thought we’d never get it," she told the publication.

The two recorded a video of themselves pole dancing and sent it off with high hopes.

Mariia says she grew up listening to Snoop Dogg's music and could never have even imagined that one day, he'd be asking her what her name is.

"Nicole randomly called me on Saturday and told me I got the part. I was screaming; I couldn’t believe it. Sinead was the same," she said.

The 24-year-old was supposed to dance for four songs at the SSE Arena, but due to other dancers being unwell, she ended up doing eight in a row!

Mariia met Snoop afterwards. He thanked her and posed for some photos.

"He was super chilled and very sweet. He was talking to us and was just like I imagined him. Hopefully, this will propel me on as I’d love to open my own studio for theatre studies,” she said.

Maria said she is looking forward to seeing the official videos and photos from the gig, saying she will treasure them forever.

She is now hoping to be called to perform at his Dublin gig on March 26th.

The Aer Lingus IT engineer and Russian national was awarded Irish citizenship last year and has previously competed in Miss Bikini Ireland competitions.