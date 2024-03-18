Solar panels can save homeowners over €24,000, survey reveals

Homeowners who add solar panels to their homes could make net savings of more than €24,000 over 25 years after installation costs, a survey has shown.

The Swyft Energy Solar PV Index also shows that a standard 12-panel system can completely pay for itself in seven years.

With average Irish electricity market prices approximately 53 per cent higher than in 2021, plus the addition of export tariffs and VAT removal, the repayment period has dropped by almost half, from 12 years in 2021.

“The figures show that, on average, Irish householders could make net savings of €24,327 over the next 25 years by installing solar PV (photovoltaic) panels now,” said Adrian Casey, CEO of Swyft Energy.

“This is very welcome news when you consider that inflation is still squeezing everyone’s budgets, despite having fallen recently.”

The latest Index also highlights how any house can become a mini power station, generating an income for its owners.

Sell back unused power

Unused power can be sold back to the national grid and energy suppliers currently pay rates starting at 20c per kilowatt for electricity exported to them.

Mortgage broker doddl.ie said that solar panels can help borrowers cut the cost of monthly repayments.

“Lenders actively encourage homeowners to make their properties more sustainable,” said its CEO, Martina Hennessy.

“Although the impact on a BER of adding solar panels is different for every property, the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland specifically recommends solar panels as a way to boost BER ratings.

“Green mortgages are not just for buyers – current mortgage holders could potentially benefit by switching from their existing arrangement.”

To date, over 60,000 Irish homes have made the switch to solar, all of them helping Ireland to meet its target of generating 8GW of electricity using solar PV by 2030.

