Solider arrested after drugs and cash seized at barracks in Cork

A soldier has been arrested after drugs and cash were seized at Collins Barracks in Cork.

The arrested man, who is described as of “junior rank”, was followed by detectives as he drove in a military vehicle from Dublin to Cork.

Military police along with gardaí then conducted a search of his accommodation in the barracks.

Drugs and cash were discovered during the search, leading to the arrest of the soldier by gardaí.

The military vehicle was also seized for a technical examination.

The Defence Forces said the investigation was now a Garda matter and that the military police will assist.

