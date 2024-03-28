Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Solider arrested after drugs and cash seized at barracks in Cork

Solider arrested after drugs and cash seized at barracks in Cork
Stock image of a Defence Forces image holding their hat, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A soldier has been arrested after drugs and cash were seized at Collins Barracks in Cork.

The arrested man, who is described as of “junior rank”, was followed by detectives as he drove in a military vehicle from Dublin to Cork.

Military police along with gardaí then conducted a search of his accommodation in the barracks.

Drugs and cash were discovered during the search, leading to the arrest of the soldier by gardaí.

Advertisement

The military vehicle was also seized for a technical examination.

The Defence Forces said the investigation was now a Garda matter and that the military police will assist.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Kilkenny News 1

Kilkenny Castle most visited ticketed heritage site last year

 By Jayde Maher
News 2

Ireland's favourite potato will be scarce by June due to bad weather

 By Beat News
Editor's Pick 3

SUV drivers could be hit with higher taxes

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement