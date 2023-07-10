South East affected by yellow thunderstorm warning

The entire South East has been included in a status yellow thunderstorm warning.
It's in effect from now until 9 tonight.
Met Eireann is warning of spot flooding, poor visibility and dangerous driving conditions.
Level: Yellow⚠️
Type: Thunderstorm
Heavy showers with thunderstorms likely
Possible impacts:
• Spot flooding
• Poor visibility
• Difficult travelling conditions
Expected Onset: Monday 10/7/2023 08:00
Expires: Monday 10/7/2023 21:00 ⤵️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/py6ycR3AIz
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 10, 2023
Leitrim, Cavan, and Monaghan are also included.
