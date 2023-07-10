Play Button
Play Button
News

South East affected by yellow thunderstorm warning

South East affected by yellow thunderstorm warning
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The entire South East has been included in a status yellow thunderstorm warning.

It's in effect from now until 9 tonight.

Met Eireann is warning of spot flooding, poor visibility and dangerous driving conditions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Leitrim, Cavan, and Monaghan are also included.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Man dies after difficulty swimming in Tramore

 By Jayde Maher
News 2

Rescue dog finds his forever home after 500 days in a shelter

 By Dayna Kearney
Entertainment 3

BBC suspends staff member after explicit photo claims about unnamed presenter

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement