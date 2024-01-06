South East is home to one of the top 10 most expensive houses sold in Ireland in 2023

According to the Irish Independent, there is one property from the South East that made it onto the list of the top 10 most expensive houses sold in Ireland in 2023.

Kilmurry House in Thomastown, Kilkenny landed at number eight on the list.

Sitting on ninety acres, the property is an 18th-century manor that includes eleven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and an indoor pool.

It is the former home of Irish artist Mildred Anne Butler.

Other notable features of Kilmurry House include a trout lake on the grounds, an orangery, and an art gallery.

The Thomastown property sold for a whopping €5.9 million in June 2023.

Unsurprisingly, eight of the top 10 dearest properties were sold in Dublin.

The top spot, however, went to Chris de Burgh's Wicklow mansion.

The Enniskerry home sold for an eye-watering €9,399,000 - also in June 2023.

Known as Bushey Park House, the property has a 25,685 sq foot-print with eight bedrooms suites and twenty-seven acres of gardens, parkland, and woodland walks.

De Burgh had fully restored the Georgian country house which was built in 1815.

Following the singer's renovations the mansion now also boasts a home cinema, a swimming pool, and a games room.

Around the South East

The rest of the most expensive properties around the South East of the country were well behind Kilmurry House.

Tipperary saw Slevoir House, Terryglass go for €2,250,000.

Fidaun Cottage, Doneraile Dr, Tramore, Waterford went for €1,700,000.

The house featured on Dermot Bannon's Room to Improve back in 2019.

Wexford was next in the southeast rankings with Borleagh Manor, Inch, Gorey selling for €1,650,000 with Carlow's Rathellen, Leighlinbridge, completing the lineup as it sold for €1,300,000.

In the breakdown of the most expensive house by county, the least expensive selling property around the country went under the hammer in Longford for €519,000.

De Burgh's mansion, of course, topped the Leinster list with Sprayfield House, Sandycove, Kinsale, Cork the most expensive Munster home sold in 2023.

