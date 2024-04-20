Stardust families to meet Taoiseach today

Families of the victims and survivors of the Stardust tragedy are to meet with Taoiseach Simon Harris.

The relatives of the 48 young people who died in the blaze that ripped through the nightclub in north Dublin in 1981 have called for an official State apology, which Mr Harris has indicated he is “eager” to be in a position to provide.

On Thursday, an inquest jury returned a verdict that they were all unlawfully killed.

It comes after a previous finding in 1982 that the fire had been started deliberately.

Survivors, family members and supporters hold pictures of those they lost. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

A majority decision from the jury of seven women and five men found the blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 1981, was caused by an electrical fault in the hot press of the bar.

Susan Behan, whose brother John Colgan was among those killed, said the Government should issue an official state apology, describing it as “the right thing to do”.

Some of the families were also scheduled to meet Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald before they saw Mr Harris.

The Taoiseach said on Friday: “I am very keen to meet with the families and very conscious that these families have felt unheard for decades, and I want to make sure that they know that I’m listening, that I want to hear them and, of course, I want to be in a position as Taoiseach to apologise on behalf of this country, but I think the most appropriate thing to do is to meet with them.”

He added: “I am eager to be in a position to apologise to these families, but I think it’s right and proper that I meet them first.”

Reporting by Cillian Sherlock, PA

