Weather warning upgraded to orange for most of the South East

Met Éireann has issued two orange warnings for snow and ice.

The first warning came into place at 11am this morning (Thursday) until 10 am on Friday for all of Connacht, along with Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Longford, Louth, Meath and Westmeath.

Tonight, counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow and Tipperary are under an orange alert from 9pm to 10am Friday.

10 centimetres of snow is being forecast for some areas.

Updated warnings now with Orange warnings for many counties. pic.twitter.com/UqAW3VOMLH — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 9, 2023

It comes as a status yellow snow and ice warning is currently in place for the whole country.

The status yellow warning came into force at 3am on Thursday morning and will last until 12pm on Friday.

⚠️Updated Status Yellow - Snow-Ice warning for Ireland

Met Éireann Weather Warning⚠️ Sleet and snow will likely transition to rain in southern areas for a time. Valid: 03:00 Thursday 09/03/2023 to 12:00 Friday 10/03/2023 More here⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Yhk7cwVSYO — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2023

Many parts of the country saw snowfall overnight.

Met Éireann has warned of significant accumulations of snow in Leinster along with counties Cavan and Monaghan.

Accumulations of snow are expected in many areas along with icy conditions. The national forecaster warned the weather will bring hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

An Garda Síochána have advised motorists to continue to exercise caution while driving in the current weather conditions "as visibility and road conditions may be poor in some areas".

Head of Communications with the RSA Brian Farrell says snow and ice can cause many challenges:

"The issue with snow on the road means you're going to have to take it a lot more gently on the roads, slow down, leave an extra gap between yourself and the vehicle in front so you can stop your vehicle safely if you need to stop in an emergency and drive in a high gear for normal driving to avoid wheel spin."

On Wednesday, Meteorologist Mr Murphy told RTÉ News at One that temperatures on Tuesday night dropped to -8.5 degrees Celsius in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, the lowest temperature recorded there since 2010.