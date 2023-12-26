Play Button
Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Waterford and Wexford

A car drives through a flooded road
Andy Whelan
Andy Whelan
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for six counties around the coast of Ireland for St. Stephen's Day evening.

The Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Galway, Waterford, and Wexford comes into effect from 8 pm this evening and will last until 6 am on Wednesday morning (27th December).

There is expected to be plenty of thundery and blustery rain, leading to localised flooding.

Motorists are urged to take extra care if they need to travel on the roads during the warning.

Met Éireann Weather Warning - Status Yellow - Rainfall

Valid: 20:00 Tuesday 26/12/2023 to 06:00 Wednesday 27/12/2023

More in News
