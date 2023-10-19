Storm Babet: Clean-up operation after hundreds of homes damaged in floods

A clean-up operation is continuing this morning following severe flooding in Cork.

Hundreds of homes and businesses suffered damage when Storm Babet passed over the south of the country yesterday.

People were forced to wade through chest-high flood water in Midleton in east Cork yesterday after a month’s rain fell in just over 24 hours.

Over 100 properties in the town have been flooded, while the town's community centre will host people who have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Glanmire has also suffered extreme flooding, with the town effectively closed off yesterday due to the level of the floodwaters.

The floods have hit numerous towns and villages in Cork and Waterford, and it iss expected the clean-up will take weeks and cost millions.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has opened the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme for home and business owners impacted by the floods.

Members of the Defence Forces were deployed to Midleton amid the extensive flooding.

Cork County Council said more than a month’s worth of rain had fallen in the space of 24 hours, leading to unprecedented flooding, saturated land and high river levels across the county.

In a statement, it said: “Midleton town is currently impassable with over 100 properties flooded. The council has established a coordination centre in Midleton Fire Station to coordinate arrangements. A rest centre in Midleton Community Centre has been established to facilitate persons who require evacuation.”

This morning, Cork County Council has warned people to be cautious while travelling as a number of roads are still "closed and impassable".

⚠️ Please take care if travelling this morning. A number of roads are closed and impassable. Please be aware of standing water with damage to roads and be especially conscious of vulnerable roads users such as pedestrians and cyclists ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yg3ckYQakJ — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) October 19, 2023

Local Liam MacCarthaigh said he had been temporarily “stranded” during the after-school run in the town due to the floods.

Euan Whelton, 21, from the village of Glandore, in Co Cork, said he has not seen flooding “this bad” for 10 years.

Mr Whelton, an agriculture worker, said the Skibbereen Fire Brigade pumped water from the area for “five or six hours” on Tuesday but said it remained underwater on Wednesday afternoon.

He said that the harbour village was “closed down” in 2013 due to heavy flooding and told the PA news agency: “I would say in 10 years it hasn’t been this bad.”

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Please avoid travel to Midleton if possible ⚠️⚠️⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IVZfnMhjc6 — Cork County Council (@Corkcoco) October 18, 2023

He added: “There were a few houses down there that were flooded, there was probably a foot or two of water inside the houses.

“There was a riverbank burst and it flooded on the houses down there. There was a high tide as well so it was hard to get the water out.

“The fire brigade was there for probably five or six hours pumping it out but it’s still all underwater at the moment (Wednesday afternoon).”

Mr Whelton added that in one of his cousin’s houses, the water was “coming in the back door and going straight out the front door”.

The status orange warning for Co Cork, and yellow warnings for counties Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow have now expired. However, Met Éireann has warned of localised flooding in the latter three, along with the extensive flooding in Cork. - Additional reporting from Press Association

By James Cox