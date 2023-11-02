Storm Ciarán: Extension of flood payment scheme to be considered by Cabinet

A scheme to support businesses affected by flooding during Storm Ciarán is to be brought to Cabinet on Thursday.

Flooding hit Carlingford and other parts of north Louth on Tuesday, prompting calls for funds to be made available for repairs and to prevent any further damage.

Parts of Co Wexford were also submerged, while the motorway and train line linking Belfast and Dublin were both affected by flooding.

Heavy rainfall brought by Storm Ciarán prompted fears among residents and business owners already impacted by flooding from Storm Babet in recent weeks, including in Midleton in Co Cork and parts of Co Waterford.

Main street in Midleton, Co Cork, suffered extensive damage caused by flooding following Storm Babet (Brian Lawless/PA)

In Co Down, parts of Newry were affected after the canal burst its banks on Monday night.

€5,000 payment

The first scheme for businesses offers an initial €5,000 payment and further support of up to €20,000 based on the scale of the damage.

A second scheme, set up in response to unprecedented flooding in Midleton, offers an initial payment of €10,000 euro to businesses and up to €100,000 after auditing and assessment.

Speaking to RTÉ radio on Thursday, Minister of State Dara Calleary said the first payments for areas of Midleton affected by Storm Babet were made this week.

Dara Calleary, minister of state at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. Photo: PA

He said it is the intention that an extension of the scheme in the wake of Storm Ciarán will go to Cabinet on Thursday.

Mr Calleary said: “We’re trying to get a system that gets money out quick.

“We’re very conscious that coming up to Christmas is a core time of year for businesses.

“We want to get them back up and running in as far as they can.

“It is an appalling situation in Carlingford and Wexford. Our thoughts are with those and we want to get supports to them as quick as possible.”

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

