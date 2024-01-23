Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Storm Jocelyn: Thousands remain without power as more 'damaging gusts' hit Ireland

Storm Jocelyn: Thousands remain without power as more 'damaging gusts' hit Ireland
One of a number of trees in Co Antrim made famous by the TV series Game Of Thrones that have been damaged and felled by Storm Isha. Work is being carried out to clear up at the Dark Hedges site. Photo: PA
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Storm Jocelyn is forecast to hit Ireland on Tuesday, bringing severe and damaging gusts as the country still recovers from the impact of Storm Isha.

Jocelyn is not expected to be as severe as Storm Isha which hit on Sunday, but forecasters warned it could cause further damage to already weakened structures.

Most of the country will be under a status-yellow wind warning at certain times on Tuesday, while an orange alert kicks in for counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway in the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly said trees, power lines and buildings damaged by Storm Isha are especially at risk.

ESB Networks said it could be the end of this week before some customers have their electricity supply restored.

Over 230,000 premises had their power cut during Storm Isha, and 57,000 of those are still waiting to get reconnected.

Repair crews have been out again since first light on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Met Éireann warned that Storm Jocelyn will bring further risk of large waves along coastal areas, difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees, damage to power lines and possible damage to already weakened structures.

Status orange warnings will be in place on Tuesday from 6pm until midnight for Galway and Mayo, and from 6pm on Tuesday until 2am on Wednesday for Donegal.

Status yellow warnings are in place for all other counties from Tuesday afternoon until the early hours of Wednesday.

In Northern Ireland, yellow wind warnings will be in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry, with strong winds expected from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Protest to take place in Carlow over housing international protection applicants

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Paul Mescal discusses pressures of fame on Louis Theroux podcast

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler are ‘two of the most exciting actors’

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement