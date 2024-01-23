Storm Jocelyn: Thousands remain without power as more 'damaging gusts' hit Ireland

Storm Jocelyn is forecast to hit Ireland on Tuesday, bringing severe and damaging gusts as the country still recovers from the impact of Storm Isha.

Jocelyn is not expected to be as severe as Storm Isha which hit on Sunday, but forecasters warned it could cause further damage to already weakened structures.

Most of the country will be under a status-yellow wind warning at certain times on Tuesday, while an orange alert kicks in for counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway in the evening.

Today will be wet & windy as #StormJocelyn tracks to the NW of Ireland🌧️🌬️⚠️ Very strong & gusty southwesterly winds will develop through the day, with the strongest winds in the west & northwest & gales on coasts🌬️ There will be widespread rain during the morning & afternoon🌧️ pic.twitter.com/sXQVkZBTVn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 23, 2024

Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly said trees, power lines and buildings damaged by Storm Isha are especially at risk.

ESB Networks said it could be the end of this week before some customers have their electricity supply restored.

Over 230,000 premises had their power cut during Storm Isha, and 57,000 of those are still waiting to get reconnected.

Repair crews have been out again since first light on Tuesday.

Met Éireann warned that Storm Jocelyn will bring further risk of large waves along coastal areas, difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees, damage to power lines and possible damage to already weakened structures.

Status orange warnings will be in place on Tuesday from 6pm until midnight for Galway and Mayo, and from 6pm on Tuesday until 2am on Wednesday for Donegal.

Status yellow warnings are in place for all other counties from Tuesday afternoon until the early hours of Wednesday.

In Northern Ireland, yellow wind warnings will be in place for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry, with strong winds expected from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

