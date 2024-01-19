Play Button
Storm threat: Met Éireann warns of wet and windy weekend

Ayomide Akinshilo
For the past five days, the country has seen frost, ice, and snow in the early hours but this is about to change from tomorrow. (Saturday)

As the frost and ice start to clear temperatures will rise to between 5 and 7 degrees. Tonight in the South East, it will start cold before it turns cloudier.

Saturday will start mild before it becomes wet, with widespread rain and more winds throughout the day.

While on Sunday, there is a strong possibility of a storm. In the UK, a storm has already been named (Storm Isha) and there are fears it may make its way to Ireland.

Met Éireann will provide updates in the coming days, but for now, a status yellow warning is in place for Sunday.

Met Éireann's national report for the next few days reads:

Saturday night: A wet start to the night with widespread rain, clearing eastwards to scattered showers and clear spells overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees with winds easing moderate southwesterly.

Sunday: Becoming wet and windy on Sunday with heavy rain spreading from the southwest and strong to near gale force and gusty southerly winds developing. Gales developing on some coasts also. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

Sunday night: Very windy and wet with very strong and gusty southwest winds and gales on coasts. Widespread heavy showers will gradually become more scattered overnight as winds veer westerly. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Monday: A blustery day with fresh and gusty westerly winds. Much brighter with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with a chance of hail. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with widespread rain gradually clearing eastwards to scattered showers later. Staying blustery with fresh and gusty southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

