Sunny weather to continue into the weekend

The warm weather is set to continue into the weekend with highs of up to 22 degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to be another dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Rather cloudy to start with better sunshine later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 or 22 degrees with a light northeasterly breeze.

Met Éireann said high pressure will continue to dominate our weather generating mild and dry conditions.

Advertisement

It will be cloudy at times on Saturday with the odd shower possible. Mostly dry overall though, with occasional sunny breaks too. Light to moderate northwest breezes. Highs between 16 and 21 or 22 degrees, warmest in the south and southeast with the best of sunshine there.

A chance of a light shower over the weekend but no real proper rainfall forecast on the two main weather models for the next 10 days! pic.twitter.com/ynUYd8LWeC — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 25, 2023

Advertisement

It is expected to be somewhat cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from 14 degrees in the north to around 19 degrees in the south.

Some clouds with sunny spells, becoming mostly sunny later in the afternoon. Just light northeast breezes.

Currently, looking sunny on Monday. Highs between 17 and 20 or 21 degrees, warmest over the western half of the country and coolest along the eastern coast with a light to moderate easterly wind.

They said high pressure will persist through much of next week with little change in our weather. Temperatures for most areas will be around 20 degrees or a little above. Cooler along the east coast due to an easterly airflow.

Advertisement

Largely dry, sunny spells but cloudy at times in parts of the west🌤️ Best of the sunshine in the east & south☀️ Highs from 17 to 22C📈🌡️ Remember the #UV levels are high today Please stay safe in the sun🧴👒😎⤵️https://t.co/hLw3rNIuDz pic.twitter.com/bsJouNgEZI — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 25, 2023

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.