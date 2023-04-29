Supermarkets in Ireland drop milk price overnight

Dairy farmers fear supermarkets are on the brink of a full-scale milk price-war.

Lidl, Tesco, Aldi and Supervalu announced overnight that they're dropping the price of 2 litres of milk by 10 cent.

It's in an effort to offer customers the best possible value during the cost of living crisis.

Ireland will have no choice but to import milk if supermarkets descend into a price-war.

That's the warning from the Irish Farmers' Association, after four leading retailers dropped the price of milk by 10 cent overnight.

The IFA says dairy farmers are currently facing record production costs, and cannot cope with any more losses.

Serious Damage

Reacting to the decision by the main retailers to cut the price of fresh milk, IFA Liquid Milk Chair Keith O’Boyle said IFA was very concerned at the development.

“A price war on milk could do serious damage to those farm families who specialise in producing fresh milk rather than milk which is converted into products with a longer shelf life,” he said.

The move by the major retailers to cut the price of milk could do serious damage to farmers who specialise in year-round production. https://t.co/KBhlk5erIi — Irish Farmers' Association (@IFAmedia) April 29, 2023

“There has been huge inflation in production costs for all farmers.

"However, those who specialise in fresh milk produce all year round, including over the winter months, have even higher costs.

"If these farmers do not get a return to cover the extra costs involved, they will change to producing milk for manufacturing”.

“The number of farmers who are committed to supplying milk all year round has significantly declined. While consumers might see price cuts as a positive development, it risks the medium to long term sustainability of fresh milk production in Ireland,” he concluded.

