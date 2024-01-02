Teen accused of attacking girl after meeting through Snapchat

A Dublin youth is to face trial accused of rape and sexual assault of a girl after connecting through the Snapchat social media app.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, faced a preliminary hearing at the Dublin Children's Court.

He has to go forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court automatically for the alleged rape.

However, the teenager had a right to ask the Children's Court to accept jurisdiction and run a separate trial on the related sexual assault and assault causing harm charges.

Advertisement

The Director of Public Prosecutions opposed the defence application for two trials.

Judge Paul Kelly heard that it was alleged that the complainant met the defendant on Snapchat. It was claimed the accused used a different name and sent her a photo "from the neck down" and "did not show his face".

They arranged to meet on a date in March 2022 in north Dublin. The court heard that the girl reluctantly entered a field where the alleged rape, sexual assault and physical attack took place.

It was alleged the youth, then aged 16, grabbed her by the throat, stating, "You are mine," and she was left with marks on her neck.

Advertisement

The girl later attended a sexual assault treatment unit.

Book of evidence

The court heard that the teenager had no prior convictions and was still at secondary school.

Judge Kelly held that all charges should be dealt with together in one trial at the Central Criminal Court.

The case was adjourned pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Advertisement

The youth, who did not address the court and has yet to indicate a plea, was remanded on continuing bail.

The girl did not have to attend the proceedings for the ruling on the preliminary trial venue issues.

Both complainant and defendant have the legal right to anonymity.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/ or visit Rape Crisis Help.

By Tom Tuite

For all the latest, check out Beat102103.com.