Teen airlifted to hospital from Waterford after fall from bike

A 14-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries when he fell from his bicycle has been airlifted to hospital.

The incident occurred at 8.40pm on Killbarrymeaden St, Kill in Co Waterford.

Emergency services and gardaรญ attended the scene, where the Waterford-based Irish Coastguard helicopter airlifted the teenager to Temple Street Hospital shortly after 9pm.

In a statement, gardaรญ said: "A male teenage youth suffered serious injuries when he fell from his bike on Killbarrymeaden Street, Kill, Co Waterford on the 3rd July at 8.40pm.

"He was taken to Temple Street Hospital for treatment."

By Sarah Slater

