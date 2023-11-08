Teen charged in connection with fatal collision

A 17-year-old boy has appeared before Mallow District Court charged with multiple motoring offences arising out of a two-vehicle collision earlier this year on the N8 near Mitchelstown in which another teenager was killed.

The charged teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, was charged with 12 motoring offences, including one which related to the death of a 16-year-old boy.

Mr Foley was a front seat passenger in a car allegedly driven by the accused on July 1st.

Det Garda John Murphy gave evidence of arrest charge and caution. He told the court he arrested the accused at around 8am on Wednesday and charged him with 12 offences relating to incidents in Mitchelstown and surrounding areas in the early hours of July 1st.

He said the teenager made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution.

The teen was charged with dangerous driving causing death, three charges of dangerous driving causing serious harm to two teenage passengers in his car, as well as another female motorist who sustained injuries in the collision.

The accused was also charged with endangerment and four counts of dangerous driving, all on the same date.

It is alleged that he drove down the M8 on the wrong side of the road at speed, leading other drivers to have to take evasive action to prevent collisions.

He was further charged with attempting to unlawfully take a car without the consent of the owner at Glanworth, North Cork, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid driving licence.

Det Garda Murphy said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial by indictment on the charges of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing serious harm, and endangerment.

The DPP has also consented to the accused going forward on a signed plea of guilty on these charges.

Sgt Linda O’Leary applied for a remand in detention in the case until later this month.

Judge Colm Roberts remanded the juvenile in detention at Oberstown Children's Detention Campus to appear again at Mallow District Court by video link on November 14th.

Free legal aid was granted in the case and solicitor Cathal Lombard was assigned to represent the teen.

By Olivia Kelleher

